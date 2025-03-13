TNCA-Villupuram DCA league: Sriganesh bowls Captain CC to victory

CHENNAI: A Sriganesh’s five for 17 helped Captain CC beat Vikravandi CC by 56 runs in the first division of TNCA-Villupuram DCA league.

Set to chase 116, Vikravandi was bundled out for 59 with Sriganesh and M Ragul (5/32) doing the damage. Elsewhere, M Murali’s five for 25 enabled LM CC to record a 52-run win over Surya GOI in second division.

Brief scores: I Division: Friends CC 337/7 in 50 overs (P Karthick 47, E Arun Kumar 163*, R Ranjith Kumar 34) bt Ammu CC 86 in 19.2 overs (R Arunkumar 4/28); Captain CC 115 in 40.1 overs (S Raja 44, R Rajeshwaran 3/43, M Selvam 3/17) bt Vikravandi CC 59 in 13.3 overs (A Sriganesh 5/17, M Ragul 5/32); SK XI 195/7 in 37.2 overs (S Vijayakumar 55, S Kasinathan 34, S Senthil Kumar 3/31) lost to United CC “A” 196/7 in 38 overs (M Nirubhan Kumar 79*)

II Division: LM CC 200/8 in 25 overs (A Dinesh Nilavan 50, V Gurumurthy 56, K Kani Kannan 3/44) bt Surya GOI 148 in 23.4 overs (J Jagadesh 44, M Murali 5/25)

III Division: Mailam Engg College 128 in 17.1 overs (K Akash 48, M Pugazhenthi 4/43) lost to Siga College 129/7 in 17.4 overs (T Thilai Sivapatham 79, E Rajesh 3/37); VRS Engg. College 156/9 in 25 overs (A Kumar 39) bt Mahaveer CA 154/9 in 25 overs (K Lokeshwaran 42, D Gowtham 3/38); Surya Polytechnic 82 in 14.4 overs (V Anand 3/12) lost to Village Star CC 84/2 in 9.2 overs (R Arivoli 54*)