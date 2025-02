TNCA-Villupuram DCA League: Sivaprakash bowls Master Blaster CC to big win

CHENNAI: A Sivaprakash’s five for 29 bowled Master Blaster CC to a 166-run win over TVS CC in the third division of TNCA-Villupuram DCA League.

Set to chase 258 in 25 overs, TVS CC was bowled out for 91 with Sivaprakash causing havoc.

Brief scores: I Division: New Star CC 119 in 18.5 overs (M Raghul 5/51, L Tamizhiniyan 3/29) lost to Captain CC 122/5 in 22.5 overs (S Raja 41, A Sri Ganesh 43)

Valavanur CC 105 in 26.4 overs (M Sugumar 37, T Poovarasan 5/21) lost to Sunny Sachin CC 109/5 in 21.4 overs

United CC “A” 158 in 29.1 overs (T Deeparasu 35, K Nithyanandhan 3/10) bt Evergreen CC 145 in 42 overs (V Rajkumar 33, B Kamalanathan 4/15, T Deeparasu 3/18)

Friends CC 239 in 46.1 overs (M Vignesh 43, P Ashok Kumar 91) lost to SK XI 241/6 in 25.4 overs (S Sadham Hussian 63, L Arul Kumar 59, S Velmuraugan 37)

Ammu CC 96 in 28.3 overs (P Ramalingam 31, V Sathish 37, M Selvam 4/36, J Slimbarasan 3/10) lost to Vikravandi CC 100/3 in 20.3 overs (R Anbu 35, B Raja 41)

II Division: Mundiyampakkam 225/5 in 25 overs (S Ranjith 84, S Karthick 36, R Logesh 32) bt Surya GOI 63 in 13.1 overs (S Karthick 3/23, M Suriya 3/1)

Power CC 141 in 24 overs (S Sengodan 59*, D Pavadai Sami 3/26) lost to Dream Boys CC 142/4 in 24 overs (D Pavadai Sami 55)

III Division: Village Star CC 154 in 24.2 overs (R Manikandan 37, B Chandru 3/35, A Muthash 3/14) bt Phoenix CC 147/4 in 25 overs (M Abinesh Babu 39, R Vivek Kumar 37, V Anandh 3/32)

Siga College 94 in 15.5 overs (M Pushparaj 44, J Rajasekaran 3/23, P Ayyanar 3/0) bt Karna CC 91 in 13 overs (V Moventhen 3/34)

Master Blaster CC 257/5 in 25 overs (E Viji 80, N Balanandaraj 31, E Sivabalan 55, T Mano Pandiyan 3/37) bt TVS CC 91 in 19.1 overs (A Sivaprakash 5/29)