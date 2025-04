TNCA Villupuram DCA League: Dinakar sparkles with ball

CHENNAI: P Dinakar’s incredible spell of five for 10 bowled VRS Engineering College to a nine-wicket win over Siga HSS in the third division of TNCA Villupuram DCA League.

After bowling out Siga HSS for 74, VRS Engineering College chased down the score in 10.4 overs, reaching 75 for one.

Brief scores: I–Division: Vikaravandi CC 156 in 36.1 overs (S Chandrakanth 42, J Slimbarasan 30, P Karthick 3/34, R Karthick 3/48) bt Friends CC 146 in 36 overs (S Manikandan 46, V Ezhilarasan 36, K Thirunavukkarasu 4/3); United CC “A” 164 in 44.2 overs (D Madhan 30, Soumadeep Aravind Manna 33, A Prabhakaran 4/33) bt Ammu CC 113 in 23.3 overs (P Ramalingam 50, V Anbu 33, D Suresh 5/31, T Deeparasu 4/34)

II-Division: LM CC 212 in 25 overs (A Dinesh Nillavan 94, N Hariharan 4/41, RS Jayakumar 3/23) bt SRTCA 172/9 in 25 overs (N Hariharan 39, V Gurumoorthy 3/8); United CC “B” 63 in 13 overs (S Balu 4/4) lost to Sachin Bro. CC 67/3 in 5 overs (I Karthick 32)

III-Division: Phoenix CC 85 in 19.4 overs (G Govindaraj 5/24) bt Karna CC 66 in 13.5 overs (B Prasanna 4/11); Siga HSS 74 in 21 overs (P Dinakar 5/10, B Vijay 3/8) lost VRS Engg. College 75/1 in 10.4 overs