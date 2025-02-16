TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA League tournament: Gokul hogs limelight

CHENNAI: S Gokul’s splendid spell of five for 55 helped Jaya Education Group RC beat CP RC by 53 runs in the fourth division ‘B’ zone of TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA League tournament.

Batting first, Jaya Education Group scored 240 for six with C Aravind top-scoring with 98. In reply, CP RC was bowled out for 197.

Brief scores: IV Division ‘B’ Zone: Jaya Education Group RC 240/6 in 30 overs (C Aravind 98, M Dinesh Kumar 44, S Sridharan 35*) bt CP RC 197 in 29 overs (D Rajesh 76, S Gokul 5/55)