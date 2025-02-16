Begin typing your search...

    Batting first, Jaya Education Group scored 240 for six with C Aravind top-scoring with 98

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Feb 2025 8:27 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-16 14:58:46  )
    TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA League tournament: Gokul hogs limelight
    S. Gokul, Jaya Education Group RC

    CHENNAI: S Gokul’s splendid spell of five for 55 helped Jaya Education Group RC beat CP RC by 53 runs in the fourth division ‘B’ zone of TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA League tournament.

    Batting first, Jaya Education Group scored 240 for six with C Aravind top-scoring with 98. In reply, CP RC was bowled out for 197.

    Brief scores: IV Division ‘B’ Zone: Jaya Education Group RC 240/6 in 30 overs (C Aravind 98, M Dinesh Kumar 44, S Sridharan 35*) bt CP RC 197 in 29 overs (D Rajesh 76, S Gokul 5/55)

    Jaya Education Groupdivision matchTNCA-Thiruvallur DCA League tournament
    DTNEXT Bureau

