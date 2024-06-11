TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League: Standard CC emerges winner of First Division.

CHENNAI: Standard CC emerged as the winner of TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship by winning 6 out of 7 matches in First Division and securing 24 points. Ambattur CC emerged as the runner-up by winning 5 out of 7 matches and securing 20 points.

Landmarks: R Vivek of Standard CC is the highest run getter overall with 325 runs (with 2 tons) and P Saravanan (las) of Standard CC is the highest wicket-taker with 26 wickets (including 2 fifers).