Begin typing your search...

TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League: Standard CC emerges winner of First Division.

R Vivek of Standard CC is the highest run getter overall with 325 runs (with 2 tons).

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Jun 2024 6:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-11 18:15:17.0  )
TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League: Standard CC emerges winner of First Division.
X

Standard CC emerges winner of First Division

CHENNAI: Standard CC emerged as the winner of TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship by winning 6 out of 7 matches in First Division and securing 24 points. Ambattur CC emerged as the runner-up by winning 5 out of 7 matches and securing 20 points.

Landmarks: R Vivek of Standard CC is the highest run getter overall with 325 runs (with 2 tons) and P Saravanan (las) of Standard CC is the highest wicket-taker with 26 wickets (including 2 fifers).

Standard CCTNCAThiruvallur DCA League
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X