TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League: Saravanan, Ellan Cheral dazzle

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner P Saravanan came up with a spell of five for 23 to bowl Standard Ambattur CC to a five-wicket win over Korattur CC in the first division B Zone of TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League.

After bowling out Korattur for 65, Standard Ambattur chased it down in 14.5 overs with IS Akash remaining unbeaten on 31.

Elsewhere, SV Ellan Cheral’s five for 49 bowled Thiruvallur CC to a six-wicket win over Pattabiram CA in the second division. K Bharath Kumar starred with the bat for Thiruvallur, scoring an unbeaten 75 to help his team chase down 213.

Brief scores: I Division B Zone: Korattur CC 65 in 21.1 overs (M Udayakumar 3/22, P Saravanan 5/23) lost to Standard Ambattur CC 68/5 in 14.5 overs (IS Akash 31*, C Pasupathy 3/13)

II Division B Zone: Pattabiram CA 212/9 in 30 overs (B Aravind 62, M Vinith Kumar 45, T Dilip Kumar 40, SV Ellan Cheral 5/49) lost to Thiruvallur CC 214/4 in 28.3 overs (S Naveen 73, K Bharath Kumar 75*, S Raghunath 28, M Vinith Kumar 3/59)

III Division A Zone: Universal CC 222 in 30 overs (V Vignesh 90, E Dhamodharan 46, R Sabharinath 3/63) bt Sunder CC 176/4 in 30 overs (I Junaid Mustaq 26, D Hithesh 38, R Ashok Kumar 27*)