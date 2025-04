TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League: Rajesh bowls CP RC to victory

CHENNAI: Off-spinner D Rajesh’s five for 25 helped CP RC beat Stag CC by 40 runs in Qualifier 1 of the Fourth Division of TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League.

Batting first, CP RC scored 147 with K Sathiyamoorthy top-scoring with 59. Left-arm spinner PG Deepak Priyadharshan’s 6 for 24 went in vain. In reply, Stag CC was bowled out for 107.

Brief scores: II Division: (Qualifier: 1): Classic CC 163/7 in 30 overs (J Nilesh 54, T Kapil 35, R Ganesh 3/41) lost to MAS CC 164/4 in 28.4 overs (G Vignesh 77*, M Thiyagarajan 26)

Eliminator: Ebenezer Marcus CA 170 in 30 overs (L Prince Lawson 41, S Yugesh 36, S Kiran Raj Yadav 3/52, AM Aravindhan 3/26) bt Sri Vaishnavi CC 113 in 28 overs (J Vasanth 26, R Krishna Sai 4/51, B Sivaramakrishnan 3/22)

III Division: (Qualifier: 1): Universal CC 148 in 26.3 overs (K Raja 54, N Karthik Kumar 31, R Subbiah 5/40) lost to WABCO India RC 152/5 in 27.5 overs (U Raghul 56, M Rakshan 29)

IV Division: (Qualifier: 1): CP RC 147 in 29.4 overs (C Manikandan 26, K Sathiyamoorthy 59, PG Deepak Priyadharshan 6/24) bt Stag CC 107 in 27.1 overs (VV Manjunath 29, D Rajesh 5/25)