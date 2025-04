TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League: Nayef sizzles with ton

CHENNAI: Nayef Ahmed’s unbeaten 130 helped Standard Ambattur CC beat Fine Star CA by 108 runs in Qualifier 1 of TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League.

Nayef’s knock came off 84 balls and consisted of eight fours and nine sixes. In reply, Fine Star CA could only manage 198/8.

Brief scores: I Division: (Qualifier: 1): Standard Ambattur CC 306/6 in 45 overs (Nayef Ahmed 130*, S Mohan Raj 92, V Tharun Kumar 37) bt Fine Star CA 198/8 in 45 overs (M Vishal 35, K Sriram 45, R Ramkumar 36, P Saravanan 3/45)

(Eliminator): Seshadhri MCC 237/8 in 40 overs (R Amaran 62, V Kalaiarasan 44, G Shailender 37, R Magesh 32*, U Mohammed Barakathullah 3/44, J Sathish 3/25) bt Wheels India RC 94 in 19 overs (K Padmanaban 26*, A Sumanth 3/30, R Srivatsan 5/14)