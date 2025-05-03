TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League: Dhanakoti, Venkatesh sparkle with ball

CHENNAI: Medium pacer GD Dhanakoti’s superb spell of six for 40 helped Universal CC earn a nine-wicket win over IEC RC in Qualifier 2 of the Third Division of TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League.

After dismissing IEC RC for 95, Universal CC chased the score down in 11 overs with R Senthil Kumar remaining unbeaten on 55.

Meanwhile, Ebenezer Marcus CA defeated Classic CC by eight wickets in Second Division with off-spinner B Venkatesh taking a match-winning six for 40. Set to chase a paltry score of 120, Ebenezer Marcus CA reached there with S Yugesh scoring 55 not out.

Brief scores: II Division: (Qualifier 2): Classic CC 119 in 27.1 overs (JB Ajithkumar 36, T Kapil 44, B Venkatesh 6/40) lost to Ebenezer Marcus CA 120/2 in 23.5 overs (L Prince Lawson 42*, S Yugesh 55*)

III Division: (Qualifier 2): IEC RC 95 in 23 overs (BV Dinesh 27, S Praveen Kumar 36*, GD Dhanakoti 6/40) lost to Universal CC 96/1 in 11 overs (R Senthil Kumar 55*)