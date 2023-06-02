Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Jun 2023 4:23 AM GMT
TNCA selection for senior women’s, Under-23 teams
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) will conduct selection for its senior women’s and women’s Under-23 teams for the upcoming 2023-24 season, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium ‘B’ nets here. While the trials for the senior women’s side will be held on June 11, the selection for the women’s Under-23 team will be organised on June 10. Players born on or before August 31, 2000, are eligible to take part in the senior women’s selection while players born on or after September 1, 2000, and born on or before August 31, 2004, are eligible to participate in the women’s Under-23 trials. Interested candidates can register online, with the link available on the TNCA website (www.tnca.in). The last date for online submission of filled forms is June 6 (7 pm).

SportsTamil Nadu Cricket AssociationTNCAMA Chidambaram Stadium
DTNEXT Bureau

