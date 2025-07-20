TNCA-SDCA league: Karthikeyan sizzles with hat-trick

CHENNAI: S Karthikeyan’s hat-trick helped Dirty Dozen beat Tigers ‘B’ in the second division of the TNCA-SDCA league.

Karthikeyan took five for 10 to restrict Tigers ‘B’ to 59 for nine. In reply, Dirty Dozen chase the target down with eight wickets remaining.

Brief scores: II Division: Natrajan CC 179/4 in 20 overs (V Arun Kumar 59, P Vasanth Kumar 32, V Krishna 42, M Arun Kumar 32) bt Tigers B 127 in 19.1 overs (A Bharath 34, S Rithish Kanna 45, V Krishna 4/13)

Natrajan CC 175/ 5 in 20 overs (K Prakash 67, V Jaya Prakash 39) bt SRP CC 105 in 18.3 overs (E Chandra Prakash 66, V Krishna 4/14)

Muthusamy MCC 90/6 in 16 overs (G Nithis 26, P Athreya 18) lost to Salem Kings CC 94/4 in 12.1 overs (S Naveen Kumar 17, S Sakthivel 23) Note: Match reduced to 16 overs per side due to wet outfield

Muthusamy MCC 142/5 in 20 overs (G Selvam 34, M Annamalai 31) bt Tigers XI 99 in 16.3 overs (S Gopalakrishnan 4/15, K Suryaprakash 21)

Salem CC 105/9 in 20 overs (S Vigneswar 3/15) lost to Salem Steel Plant RC 106/9 in 19.5 overs (R Vasanth 3/15, R Ganesh 3/11)

Tigers ‘B’ 59/9 in 20 overs (S Karthikeyan 5/10 (including a hat-trick) lost to Dirty Dozen CC 61/2 in 8 overs; Natarajan CC 145/3 in 20 overs (M Raghavan 64*, V Sridhar 39* , M Praveen Kumar 3/43) bt Dirty Dozen CC 95/6 in 20 overs

Natarajan CC 195/6 in 20 overs (V Arun Kumar 64) bt Student Senior CC 107/9 in 20 overs (S Silambarasan 31*).