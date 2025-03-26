TNCA Kanyakumari cricket trials: Selection trials announced for young cricketers in Kanyakumari

CHENNAI: The Kanyakumari District Cricket Association announced on Wednesday that they will conduct selection trials for Under-19, U-16, U-14, and women cricketers for the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) Inter-District Cricket Tournament for the year 2025-2026.

Young cricketers are encouraged to make the best use of this opportunity and are advised to report for the U-19 and women's team selection on 06/04/2025 at 7:00 AM, and for the U-16 and U-14 selection on 10/04/2025 at 7:00 AM. The trials will be conducted at S.T. Hindu College Ground, Nagercoil.

Those attending are also advised to carry passport-size photos, a birth certificate, and a Xerox copy of their Aadhaar card.

For further information, contact N Arunraj at 9944496677.

Age cut off

Under-19: born on or after 1.9.2006

Under-16: born on or after 1.9.2009

Under-14: born on or after 1.9.2011

No Age Cut Off for Women Cricketers