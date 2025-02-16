TNCA inter-districts women’s tournament: Chengalpattu emerges victorious

CHENNAI: Riding on an unbeaten 65 from VS Ruthrapriya, Chengalpattu earned a five-wicket win over Salem in the final of TNCA inter-districts women’s tournament on Friday.

Set to chase 162 in 40 overs, Chengalpattu got there with 16 balls to spare as Ruthrapriya found an able partner in SR Srisuveedha, who remained not out on 49. Chengalpattu has been crowned champion for the second consecutive year.

Brief scores: Salem 161/4 in 40 overs (R Abarna 60, S Vaishnavi 58) lost to Chengalpattu 162/5 in 37.2 overs (VS Ruthrapriya 65*, SR Srisuveedha 49*)