TNCA Inter-Districts U 25: Chengalpattu crowned champion

CHENNAI: Chengalpattu recorded a 83-run win over Thiruvallur to emerge as champion of TNCA Inter-Districts U 25 tournament at Chennai Super Kings Ground, Tirunelveli on Tuesday.

Batting first, Chengalpattu scored 286 for 8 with skipper RS Mokit Hariharan top-scoring with 125 (115b, 8x4, 2x6). S Gokul chipped in with 45, while V Sathyanarayanan and Aryan Sanjay Thakre contributed 35 and 37. D Sushil Rhaj was the pick of the bowlers, taking four for 48. In reply, Thiruvallur was bowled out for 203 with R Bharat Srinivas (4/36) and Mokit (3/45) sharing seven wickets between them. V Tharun Kumar emerged the highest scorer for Thiruvallur with 51.

Brief scores: Chengalpattu 286/8 in 50 overs (RS Mokit Hariharan 125, S Gokul 45, V Sathyanarayanan 35, Aryan Sanjay Thakre 37, D Sushil Rhaj 4/48) bt Thiruvallur 203 in 44.1 overs (Siddarth Prakash 43, V Tharun Kumar 51, R Bharat Srinivas 4/36, RS Mokit Hariharan 3/45)