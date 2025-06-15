TNCA inter districts U-19 tournament: Chengalpattu emerges champion

CHENNAI: Chengalpattu defeated Tirupur by eight wickets to win the TNCA Inter Districts U-19 tournament here on Saturday.

Chengalpattu’s left-arm spinner B Sandeep spun a web, taking six wickets for 59 to skittle out Tirupur for 123 in its second innings. A Amit was the top-scorer for Tirupur with 48. Set to chase 124, Chengalpattu chased it down with ease with Akshay Barath unbeaten on 68.

Brief scores: Tirupur 274 & 123 in 33.1 overs (A Amit 48, B Sandeep 6/59) lost to Chengalpattu 274/6 in 90 overs (Muhammad Shahid 87*, Aneek Kumar Samal 74*, N Rakshan 35, A Amit 3/61) & 124/2 in 27.3 overs (Akshay Barath 68*, M Bharath 36)