TNCA Inter Districts U-14 tournament: Thiruvallur dominates first day’s play

CHENNAI: Thiruvallur bowlers performed creditably to bowl out Chengalpattu for 150 on the first day of the final of the TNCA Inter Districts U-14 tournament on Friday.

Thiruvallur’s S Kiran Raj Yadav (4/31), S Sarvin Raj (3/28) did the damage sharing seven wickets between them. For Chengalpattu, AI Aswin scored 51, while B Akshadh Rao contributed 30. In reply, Thiruvallur finished the day’s proceedings at 17 for no loss.

Brief scores: Venue: BL Sports, Minjur: Chengalpattu 150 in 84.5 overs (AI Aswin 51, B Akshadh Rao 30, S Kiran Raj Yadav 4/31, S Sarvin Raj 3/28) vs Thiruvallur 17 for no loss in 8 overs