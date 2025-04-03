TNCA inter-district cricket tournament: Villupuram DCA selection

CHENNAI: The Villupuram DCA will conduct trials to select the under-14, 16 and 19 for the TNCA inter-district cricket tournament for the year 2025-2026. The selection will be held at Villupuram Cricket Academy. The under-14 selection will be on 13.04.2025 (Sunday) at 9 a.m. and the under-16 selection will be at 2.30 pm, while the under-19 selection will be on 14.04.25 (Monday) at 9.30 a.m.

AGE CUT OFF

Under-14: born or after 1.9.2011

Under-16: born or after 1.9.2009

Under-19: born or after 1.9.2006

Documents Required: Date of Birth certificate Xerox -1, Aadhar Xerox - 1

For further details contact: SB Ramanan 95550 30006, P Mathivanan 98436 49390