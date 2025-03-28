TNCA First Division playoffs: Vijay takes crucial lead against Rovers

CHENNAI: Opener’s R Vimal Khumar’s gallant knock of 112 (247b, 8x4) couldn’t prevent Jolly Rovers from conceding a lead of 59 runs to Vijay CC on the second day of the Qualifier 1 of the TNCA First Division Playoffs here on Friday.

Vimal became the first batter this season to reach 1000 runs when he was on nine. He crossed the milestone in his 12th match, comprising four hundreds and four half-centuries. Vijay skipper Pradosh Ranjan Paul was the pick of the bowlers, taking four for 47. Vimal received good support from number 10 batter PS Jaswanth who made 31 as the duo put on 76 runs for the ninth wicket. At close of play, Vijay reached 19 for one, extending its lead to 78.

Brief scores: Qualifier 1: Vijay 313 & 19/1 in 11.4 overs vs Jolly Rovers 254 in 83.1 overs (S Radhakrishnan 33, R Vimal Khumar 112, PS Jaswanth 31, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 4/47, Harsh Dubey 2/64, P Vignesh 2/36)

Eliminator: Sea Hawks 389 in 109.1 overs (Jyotsnil Singh 154, R Kavin 55, M Vishal 69, P Shijit Chandran 39*, Sachin Rathi 4/106, KV Sasikanth 3/39, Shoaib Mohd. Khan 2/159) vs Nelson 163/5 in 68 overs (Maan K Bafna 41, Shoaib Mohd. Khan 48 batting, N. Selvakumaran 2/35)