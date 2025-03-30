TNCA First Division Playoffs: Vijay CC enters final

CHENNAI: Vijay CC advanced to the final of TNCA First Division League by virtue of first innings lead against Jolly Rovers on the third day of the Qualifier 1 here on Saturday.

RS Mokit Hariharan scored an unbeaten 101 (166b, 10x4, 1x6) as Vijay scored 178 for three in its second innings. Opener Mokit notched up his first ton of the season and was involved in a 112-run association for the third wicket with Pradosh Ranjan Paul who made 63 (63b, 8x4, 1x6). Pradosh accumulated 845 runs in 12 matches with two hundreds and five half-centuries this season.

Meanwhile, in the Eliminator, Sea Hawks advanced to Qualifier 2, having secured a first innings lead against Nelson.

Brief scores: Qualifier-1: Vijay 313 & 178/3 in 50 overs (RS Mokit Hariharan 101 not out, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 63) drew with Jolly Rovers 254

Eliminator: Sea Hawks 389 drew with Nelson 277 in 112.3 overs (Maan K Bafna 41, Sunny Sandhu 54, Shoaib Mohd. Khan 74, KV Sasikanth 45, G Kishoor 3/84, N Selvakumaran 3/66, DT Chandrasekar 3/54)

Note: Jolly Rovers and Sea Hawks will play Qualifier-2 from April 2 at AM Jain College Ground