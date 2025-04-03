TNCA First Division Playoffs: Rovers makes confident start

CHENNAI: Jolly Rovers made a strong reply after bowling out Sea Hawks for 259 on the second day of the Qualifier 2 of TNCA First Division Playoffs here on Thursday.

At stumps, Rovers reached 97 for one with opener R Vimal Khumar batting on 45. Vimal was involved in a 71-run partnership for the unbroken second wicket with S Lakshay Jain who was not out on 29. Earlier, resuming from its overnight score of 232 for six, Sea Hawks added a further 27 runs before getting dismissed for 259 with medium pacer N Kabilan taking four for 41.

Brief scores: Sea Hawks 259 in 98.2 overs (Jyotsnil Singh 34, K Vaidyanathan 38, M Vishal 94, P Shijit Chandran 34, N Kabilan 4/41) vs Jolly Rovers 97/1 in 35 overs (R Vimal Khumar 45 batting)