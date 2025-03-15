TNCA-First Division League: Vijay takes slender lead against Singam Puli

CHENNAI: A total of 21 wickets fell on the first day’s play between Vijay CC and Singam Puli in the tenth round of the TNCA-First Division League here on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, Vijay was bowled out for 149 with left-arm spinner R Sanjay Yadav taking seven for 58. Vijay’s Pradosh Ranjan Paul top-scored with 73 (120b, 7x4). In reply, Singam Puli was bowled out for 136 with left-arm spinner P Vignesh picking up five for 68, his third dive-wicket haul of the season. Vijay reached 29 for one at stumps in its second innings, extending its lead to 42.

Elsewhere, S Radhakrishnan’s 112 (183b, 9x4), his second hundred of the season, took Jolly Rovers to 261 for 7 against Globe Trotters. Radhakrishnan put on 106 runs for the first wicket with skipper R Vimal Khumar who scored 47. Left-arm spinner S Ajith Ram scalped four for 77.

Brief scores: Jolly Rovers 261/7 in 90 overs (S Radhakrishnan 112, R Vimal Khumar 47, S Ajith Ram 4/77) vs Globe Trotters; India Pistons 164 in 57.1 overs (N Selvakumaran 6/69, DT Chandrasekar 3/43) vs Sea Hawks 68/2 in 30 overs; Vijay 149 in 46.1 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 73, R Sanjay Yadav 7/58) & 29/1 in 5 overs vs Singam Puli 136 in 40.2 overs (P Vignesh 5/68); Grand Slam 309/7 in 90 overs (S Lokeshwar 75, Vrishank Karthik 40, Manav Parakh 79, W Antony Dhas 3/80) vs Nelson; Young Stars 266/7 in 90 overs (Ganesh Satish 109, Wilkins Victor 62 batting, Aditya Sarvate 5/84) vs Jupiter; UFCC (T Nagar) 128 in 45.2 overs (P Vidyuth 4/23, Jalaj Saxena 4/45) vs Alwarpet 88/2 in 42 overs