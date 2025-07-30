TNCA-First Division League: Vijay CC romps to 8-wkt win

CHENNAI: Vijay CC eased to a eight-wicket win over Jupiter SC in the fourth round of the TNCA-First Division League here on Wednesday.

Set to chase 165, Vijay got there with opener Abhinav Kannan scoring an unbeaten 92 (123b, 9x4, 1x6). His partner KTA Madhava Prasad scored 54 (73b, 8x4) as the two put on 117 runs for the opening wicket. Earlier, Vijay’s skipper B Aparajith took five for 37, his first fifer this season, to limit Jupiter to 183.

Brief scores: MRC ‘A’ 325 drew with Grand Slam 466/6 decl in 138 overs (Arpit Vasavada 177 not out, KB Arun Karthick 105, RK Jayant 95, Monish Satish 5/112). Points: Grand Slam 5 (11); MRC-A 1 (17)

Singam Puli 333 drew with Young Stars 345/9 decl in 121 overs (M Mithul Raj 172, Wilkins Victor 40, Saurabh Kumar 46, B Arun 5/106, M Mathivanan 3/107). Young Stars 5 (15); Singam Puli 1 (7)

SKM CC 243 & 214 in 59.2 overs (V Maaruthi Raghav 95, Swapnil Singh 4/29, Shoaib Mohd. Khan 3/54) lost to Nelson 378 in 112.5 overs (S Risheek Kumar 49, Robin Bist 99, S Rithik Easwaran 68, Rahil Shah 3/112, M Silambarasan 3/100) & 80/2 in 13.5 overs. Nelson 6 (15); SKM 0 (8)

Jupiter 178 & 183 in 57.3 overs (T Vijay Abimanyu 64, Shubhang Mishra 70, B Aparajith 5/37, G Shailender 3/55) lost to Vijay 197 & 165/2 in 39.1 overs (Abhinav Kannan 92 not out, KTA Madhava Prasad 54). Vijay 6 (15); Jupiter 0 (3)

Jolly Rovers 507/5 decl drew with Alwarpet 335 in 132.3 overs (Manav Parakh 65, R Ram Arvindh 70, Tushar Raheja 54, R Pravin 63, RS Ambrish 3/64, P Saravanan 3/61). Rovers 5 (13); Alwarpet 1 (9)