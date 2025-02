TNCA First Division League: Thrilling win for Singam Puli

CHENNAI: Singam Puli earned a thrilling one-wicket win over UFCC (T Nagar) on the second day of the sixth round of the TNCA First Division League here on Thursday.

Set to chase 102, Singam Puli held its nerve to score 104 for nine with UFCC’s left-arm spinning duo of Sammar Gajjar (5/32) and Ninad Rathva (3/41) went in vain. Earlier, Singam Puli’s riding on a brilliant bowling show from its spin troika of Dharmendra Jadeja (4/66), B Arun (3/23) and R Sanjay Yadav (3/34), UFCC (T Nagar) was bowled out for 161 in its second innings.

Brief scores: Alwarpet 262 in 98 overs (Tushar Raheja 53, A Badrinath 51, P Nirmal Kumar 79, Rahil Shah 5/82, P Vignesh 3/73) vs Vijay 250/5 in 81 overs (RS Mokit Hariharan 55, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 84 batting); Sea Hawks 156 & 123/3 in 37 overs (S Abishiek 50) vs Globe Trotters 251 in 73.5 overs (VP Amith Sathvik 40, D Santhosh Kumar 82, N Selvakumaran 4/64, DT Chandrasekar 4/95); Grand Slam 324 in 120 overs (S Lokeshwar 43, Sanjeet Desai 126, Manav Suthar 50*, Wilkins Victor 3/82, Saurabh Kumar 3/83) vs Young Stars 125/4 in 58 overs (Ajay Chetan 42 batting); India Pistons 268 vs Nelson 348/7 in 94 overs (Robin Bist 68, Shivam Singh 107, Sunny Sandhu 76, Rajwinder Singh 3/100); Jolly Rovers 481 in 144.3 overs (S Radhakrishnan 51, Bhargav Merai 198, S Lakshay Jain 91, Monish Satish 3/137, R Ganesh 3/124) vs Jupiter 133 for no loss in 28 overs (SR Athish 61 batting, NS Chaturved 67 batting); UFCC (T Nagar) 118 & 161 in 58.4 overs (Dharmendra Jadeja 4/66, B Arun 3/23, R Sanjay Yadav 3/34) lost to Singam Puli 178 & 104/9 in 23 overs (Sammar Gajjar 5/32, Ninad Rathva 3/41). Points: Singam Puli 6 (14); UFCC 0 (5)