TNCA-First Division League: Spinner Jadeja helps Singam Puli take lead against Rovers

CHENNAI: Singam Puli’s left-arm spinner Dharmendra Jadeja took five for 141 to help his team take a 116-run lead against Jolly Rovers on the third day of the sixth round of the TNCA-First Division League here on Monday.

Replying to Singam Puli’s 488, Rovers was bowled out for 372. Elsewhere, another left-arm spinner, R Aushik Srinivas went past the 500-wicket barrier in his 144th match spread across 15 seasons. His tally comprises 28 fifers and three 10-wicket hauls. His best figures were eight for 90.

Brief scores: Singam Puli 488 drew with Jolly Rovers 372 in 120.3 overs (R Vimal Khumar 163, B Sachin 41, Dharmendra Jadeja 5/141). Points: Singam Puli 5 (15); Rovers 1 (16)

Jupiter 161 & 175 drew with Sea Hawks 165 & 29/2 in 11 overs. Sea Hawks 5 (22); Jupiter 1 (4)

MRC-A 248 & 204/4 decl in 75 overs (SR Athish 102 not out) drew with Nelson 173. MRC-A 5 (24); Nelson 1 (21)

Globe Trotters 539/7 decl. drew with Grand Slam 265 in 99.5 overs (L Suryapprakash 49, Vivek Ravi 83 not out, RK Jayant 107, R Aushik Srinivas 3/97, R Srinivasan 4/43). Trotters 5 (23); Grand Slam 1 (18)

Young Stars 346 drew with SKM CC 280 in 122.1 overs (S Abishiek 53, S Swaminathan 104, V Maaruthi Raghav 63, S Mohan Prasath 7/101). Stars 5 (20); SKM 1 (9)