TNCA-First Division League: Singam Puli, UFCC (T Nagar) post wins

CHENNAI: Singam Puli earned a seven-wicket win over Grand Slam on the second day of the ninth round of the TNCA-First Division League here on Monday.

Set to chase 79, Singam Puli’s R Sanjay Yadav top-scored with 38. Singam Puli extended its points tally to 25 on the back of this win.

Elsewhere, UFCC (T Nagar) beat India Pistons by 146 runs with left-arm spinner B Iyappan taking eight for 119. He finished with a match-haul of 14 for 72. Meanwhile, Vijay CC’s Rahil Shah had the distinction of taking 700 wickets during his spell of four for 85 against Jupiter SC.

Brief scores: UFCC (T Nagar) 261 & 98 in 34.3 overs (Siddarth S Ahhuja 7/43 – incl. an hat trick (Maiden 10/110) bt India Pistons 119 in 39.1 overs (Javed Mohammed 44, B Iyappan 6/53, J Hemchudeshan 4/33) & 94 in 33.3 overs (K Deeban Lingesh 53, B Iyappan 8/19).

Points: UFCC 6 (16); Pistons 0 (18); Young Stars 459 in 143.3 overs (Adittya Varadharajan 198, J Ajay Chetan 68, Wilkins Victor 85, R Ram Arvindh 43, Sachi Rathi 7/120) vs Nelson 98/2 in 34 overs (S Karthik 49 batting); Grand Slam 127 & 192 in 48.3 overs (Manav Parakh 69, R Sanjay Yadav 4/66, Dharmendra Jadeja 3/72, B Arun 3/46) lost to Singam Puli 240 & 80/3 in 12.3 overs (Daryl Ferrario 3/27).

Singam Puli 6 (25); Grand Slam 0 (22); Alwarpet 59 & 129/1 in 36 overs (G Ajitesh 57 batting, Tushar Raheja 47 batting) vs Globe Trotters 447/8 decl. in 109 overs (VP Amith Sathvik 98, D Santhosh Kumar 104, S Guru Raghavendran 54, Yash Rathod 67, Chirag Jani 52*, P Vidyuth 3/135); Jolly Rovers 513/5 dec. in 151.2 overs (S Radhakrishnan 62, R Vimal Khumar 61, S Rithik Easwaran 207*, RK Jayant 41, C Senthil Kumar 98) vs Sea Hawks 93/2 in 28 overs; Jupiter 416 in 151 overs (SR Athish 50, B Anirudh Sitaram 58, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 59, Akshay V Srinivasan 90, L Sathiyannaarayan 60, K Om Nitin 50, Rahil Shah 4/85) vs Vijay 104/1 in 29 overs (N Jagadeesan 58 batting)