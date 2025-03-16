TNCA-First Division League: Singam Puli earns 4-wkt win over Vijay

CHENNAI: Singam Puli earned a four-wicket win over Vijay on the second day of the tenth round of the TNCA-First Division League here on Sunday.

Singam Puli’s left-arm spinner M Mathivanan took five for 47, his maiden five-wicket haul in First Division, to dismiss Vijay for 165 in its second innings. Off-spinner B Arun took three for 10, while Sanjay Yadav took two for 83. Set to chase 179, Singam Puli got there with four wickets remaining with M Affan Khader top-scoring with 58 (121b, 5x4), while HI Wassem Ahmed contributed 52 (99b, 3x4). Waseem and Affan added 120 runs in 36 overs for the fourth wicket.

Brief scores: Jolly Rovers 271 in 93.2 overs (S Radhakrishnan 112, R Vimal Khumar 47, S Ajith Ram 5/79) & 73/3 in 23.4 overs vs Globe Trotters 173 in 56.4 overs (Bhargav Bhatt 6/43); India Pistons 164 vs Sea Hawks 406 in 118 overs (K Vaidyanathan 82, M Vishal 131, S Sujay 82, Siddarth S Ahhuja 7/131, D Deepesh 3/38); Vijay 149 & 165 in 45.2 overs (M Mathivanan 5/47, B Arun 3/10) lost to Singam Puli 136 & 181/6 in 49.3 overs (HI Wassem Ahmed 52, M Affan Khader 58, P Vignesh 4/57). Points: Singam Puli 6 (31); Vijay 0 (39); Grand Slam 372 in 111.2 overs (S Lokeshwar 75, Vrishank Karthik 40, Manav Parakh 79, KB Arun Karthick 85, W Antony Dhas 4/111, Sachin Rathi 4/123) vs Nelson 174/6 in 65 overs (Sunny Sandhu 58, B Aaditya 3/66); Young Stars 330 in 123.2 overs (Ganesh Satish 109, Wilkins Victor 96, R Rohit 44, Aditya Sarvate 5/103) vs Jupiter 128/5 in 56 overs (SR Athish 69 batting, Saurabh Kumar 4/60); UFCC (T Nagar) 128 & 27 for no loss in 9 overs vs Alwarpet 351 in 121 overs (A Badrinath 82, Tushar Raheja 50, Ankeet Bawane 102, P Nirmal Kumar 40, J Hemchudeshan 5/110)