TNCA-First Division League: Shoaib Mohd. Khan bowls Nelson SC to victory

CHENNAI: Skipper and off-spinner Shoaib Mohd. Khan came up with a match-winning spell of eight for 68 to bowl his team, Nelson SC, to a 108-run win over Vijay CC on the third day of the 11th round of the TNCA-First Division League here on Sunday.

Set to chase 243, Vijay was bundled out for 134. Shoaib Mohd. Khan finished with a match haul of 12 for 145.

Brief scores: India Pistons 387 & 36/1 in 13 overs drew with Young Stars 395 in 123.1 overs (C Hari Nishaanth 45, Ganesh Satish 152, R Rohit 86, S Mohammed Rafan 4/77, R Bharat Srinivas 3/118, Subhan Krishnan Sridhar 3/92). Points: Stars 5 (28); Pistons 1(19); Jupiter 555/3d drew with Sea Hawks 370/6 in 140 overs (Jyotsnil Singh 72, U Vishal 98, K Vaidyanathan 78, Monish Satish 3/114). Sea Hawks 2 (39); Jupiter 2 (34); Globe Trotters 211 & 305 in 89 overs (VP Amith Sathvik 120, S Guru Raghavendran 71, J Hemchudeshan 4/121, B Iyappan 3/71) drew with UFCC (T Nagar) 199 & 53/2 in 12.4 overs. Trotters 5 (31); UFCC 1 (17); Nelson 186 & 199 bt Vijay 143 & 134 in 39.2 overs (Shoaib Mohd. Khan 8/68). Nelson 6 (35); Vijay 0 (39); Grand Slam 476 & 142/7 in 20 overs (R Kishore 46, C Senthil Kumar 4/48) drew with Jolly Rovers 250 in 75.5 overs (C Senthil Kumar 89, Dhruv Shorey 53, P.S. Jaswanth 43*, Saransh Jain 5/52). Grand Slam 5 (32); Rovers 1 (40)

Final Placings:

1 Jolly Rovers (40 pts), 2 Vijay (39), 3 Sea Hawks (39), 4 Nelson (35), 5 Jupiter (34), 6 Grand Slam (32), 7 Singam Puli (31), 8 Globe Trotters (31), 9 Alwarpet (29), 10 Young Stars (28) 11 India Pistons (19) & 12 UFCC-T Nagar (17). Eleventh (India Pistons) & Twelfth (UFCC-T Nagar) placed teams are relegated to Second Division from next Season.

Play Offs for top 4 teams will commence on March 27

Qualifier 1: Jolly Rovers CC (1) vs Vijay CC (2)

Eliminator: Sea Hawks CC (3) vs Nelson SC (4)