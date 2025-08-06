TNCA-First Division League: Sea Hawks beats Alwarpet

CHENNAI: DT Chandrasekar & Selvakumar shared 17 wickets to bowl Sea Hawks to a 122-run win over Alwarpet on the third day of the fifth round of the TNCA-First Division League here on Tuesday.

Chandrasekar took three wickets in the last over of the match. Set to chase 284, Alwarpet was dismissed for 161.

Brief scores: MRC ‘A’ 433 drew with Jolly Rovers 396/9 in 116 overs (R Vimal Khumar 52, B Sachin 122, RS Ambrish 104, P Saravana Kumar 4/100). Points: MRC-A 2 (19); Rovers 2 (15); Sea Hawks 199 & 214/7 decl in 61.3 overs (RS Mokit Hariharan 44, M Vishal 43, S Sujay 68, P Vidyuth 5/46) bt Alwarpet 130 & 161 in 55 overs (DT Chandrasekar 5/43, N Selvakumaran 4/53). Sea Hawks 6 (17); Alwarpet 0 (9); Nelson 305 & 191/7 decl. in 43 overs (G Shailender 5/75) drew with Vijay 162 & 126/6 in 53.3 overs (KTA Madhava Prasad 43, A Esakkimuthu 4/32). Nelson 5 (20); Vijay 1 (16)