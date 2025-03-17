TNCA-First Division League: Sea Hawks, Alwarpet post innings victories

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner DT Chandrasekar’s spell of eight for 33 helped Sea Hawks earn a thumping innings and 161-run win over India Pistons on the third day of the tenth round of the TNCA-First Division League here on Monday.

Chandrasekar finished with a match haul of 11 for 76. India Pistons was bundled out for 81 in its second innings. Elsewhere, Alwarpet beat UFCC (T Nagar) by an innings and 8-run margin. Seasoned off-spinner Jalaj Saxena took four wickets for 97, while left-arm spinner P Vidyuth took three for 56. Right-arm medium pacer J Prem Kumar chipped in with three for 50.

Jolly Rovers 271 & 231/5 decl. in 63 overs (R Vimal Khumar 69, Dhruv Shorey 81*, C Senthil Kumar 43*) drew with Globe Trotters 173 & 104/2 in 25 overs (D Santhosh Kumar 44). Points: Rovers 5 (39); Trotters 1 (26); India Pistons 164 & 81 in 24 overs (DT Chandrasekar 8/33) lost to Sea Hawks 406. Sea Hawks 6 (37); Pistons 0 (18); Grand Slam 372 & 165/9 decl. in 50 overs (Nidhish S Rajagopal 43, Shoaib Mohd. Khan 5/64, Sachin Rathi 4/57) drew with Nelson 234 in 86.4 overs (Sunny Sandhu 58, Shoaib Mohd. Khan 53, B Aaditya 6/77). Grand Slam 5 (27); Nelson 1 (29); Young Stars 330 drew with Jupiter 331/9 in 129.5 overs (SR Athish 129, B Anirudh Sitaram 109 not out, Saurabh Kumar 5/122). Jupiter 5 (32); Young Stars 1 (23); UFCC (T Nagar) 128 & 215 in 72.3 overs (Muhammed Adnan Khan 48, Jalaj Saxena 4/97, P Vidyuth 3/56, J Prem Kumar 3/50) lost to Alwarpet 351. Alwarpet 6 (23); UFCC 0 (16)