TNCA-First Division League: Rain curtails final day’s play

CHENNAI: Bad weather played spoilsport on the third day of the ninth round of the TNCA-First Division League here on Tuesday.

Nelson SC drew with Young Stars with both teams sharing two points each. Resuming from its overnight score of 98 or two, Nelson finished at 197 for four with opener S Karthik scoring 54 (127b, 7x4). Elsewhere, defending champion Jolly Rovers drew with Sea Hawks.

Brief scores: Young Stars 459 drew with Nelson 197/4 in 67 overs (S Karthik 54, Maan K Bafna 47, Sunny Sandhu 43*). Points: Nelson 2 (28); Young Stars 2 (22); Alwarpet 59 & 225/5 in 79 overs (G Ajitesh 84, Tushar Raheja 65) drew with Globe Trotters 447/8 dec. Trotters 5 (25); Alwarpet 1 (17); Jolly Rovers 513/5 dec. drew with Sea Hawks 174/3 in 51 overs (R Kavin 83*). Rovers 2 (34); Sea Hawks 2 (31); Jupiter 416 drew with Vijay 156/1 in 47 overs (N Jagadeesan 85*, B Sachin 41*). Vijay 2 (39); Jupiter 2 (27)