TNCA-First Division League: Paliwal’s ton bails out Pistons on Day One

CHENNAI: Rajat Paliwal’s 129 (170b, 15x4, 1x6) helped India Pistons reach 286 for five against Young Stars at the end of the first day’s play of the 11th round of TNCA-First Division League here on Friday.

Paliwal, who notched up his first century of the season, was involved in a crucial 135-run partnership for the fifth wicket with captain Anand Subramanian who was unbeaten on 63 (132b, 4x4, 1x6).

Elsewhere, Alwarpet’s spin duo of Jalaj Saxena (5/34) and P Vidyuth (5/44) shared 10 wickets to bowl out Singam Puli for 82, taking a lead of 108. In its second innings, Alwarpet scored 131 for six with Tushar Raheja batting on 43. Alwarpet leads by 239.

Brief scores: Alwarpet 190 in 43.1 overs (G Ajitesh 45, Dharmendra Jadeja 4/69, R Sanjay Yadav 3/61) & 131/6 in 22 overs (Tushar Raheja 43 batting) vs Singam Puli 82 in 26.3 overs (Jalaj Saxena 5/34, P Vidyuth 5/44); India Pistons 286/5 in 90 overs (Shubhang Mishra 50, Rajat Paliwal 129, Anand Subramanian 63 batting, Saurabh Kumar 4/96) vs Young Stars; Jupiter 297/1 in 90 overs (SR Athish 141 batting, NS Chaturved 109) vs Sea Hawks; Globe Trotters 211 in 64.4 overs (S Guru Raghavendran 92, J Hemchudeshan 4/72) vs UFCC (T Nagar) 65/1 in 25 overs (KTA Madhava Prasad 44); Nelson 186 in 56.4 overs (KV Sasikanth 44, Rahil Shah 3/34) vs Vijay 94/5 in 36 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 41, Sachin Rathi 3/27); Grand Slam 331/4 in 90 overs (S Lokeshwar 80, Manav Parakh 141 batting, Sanjeet Desai 80, Bhargav Bhatt 3/85) vs Jolly Rovers