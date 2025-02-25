TNCA-First Division League: Innings victory for India Pistons

CHENNAI: India Pistons recorded a thumping innings and 14-run win over Grand Slam on the second day of the seventh round of the TNCA-First Division League here on Tuesday.

Resuming from its overnight score of 30 for one, Grand Slam was bowled out for 111 in its first innings with off-spinner Siddarth S Ahhuja taking six for 40. Pistons enforced follow-on and Grand Slam batters fared little better, getting bowled out for 151 with left-arm spinner R Bharat Srinivas taking six wickets for 60, his maiden five-wicket haul.

Elsewhere, left-arm spinner Dharmendra Jadeja took seven for 72 to help Singam Puli limit Nelson to 283. In reply, Singam Puli reached 308 for four at close of play.

Brief scores: Nelson 283 in 108 overs (Maan K Bafna 134*, Robin Bist 69, Dharmendra Jadeja 7/72, B Arun 3/70) vs Singam Puli 308/4 in 70 overs (K Rajkumar 44, Ch. Jitendra Kumar 40, HI Waseem Ahmed 53, M Affan Khader 79, R Sanjay Yadav 53 batting)

Jolly Rovers 188 & 145 in 42.1 overs (S Rithik Easwaran 64, Ninad Rathva 5/31) vs UFCC (T Nagar) 139 in 58 overs (M Siddharth 4/37, Bhargav Bhatt 3/51, S Lakshay Jain 3/42) & 44/2 in 16 overs

Globe Trotters 255 in 114.3 overs (D Santhosh Kumar 41, S Guru Raghavendran 44, VS Karthick Manikandan 65, R Srinivasan 44, Monish Satish 7/51) vs Jupiter 212 for no loss in 63 overs (SR Athish 100 batting, NS Chaturved 100 batting)

Alwarpet 183 & 114 in 50.4 overs (Tushar Raheja 53, N Selvakumaran 6/31, DT Chandrasekar 4/42) vs Sea Hawks 163 in 51.2 overs (S Sujay 41, J Prem Kumar 5/67, R Pravin 3/33) & 11/2 in 5 overs

Young Stars 282 vs Vijay 238/8 in 95 overs (RS Mokit Hariharan 51, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 77, Arpit Vasavada 64, Saurabh Kumar 5/70)

India Pistons 276 bt Grand Slam 111 in 40.3 overs (Siddarth S Ahhuja 6/40, Subhan Krishnan Sridhar 3/33) & 151 in 38.2 overs (R Bharat Srinivas 6/60).

Points: IP 6 (12); Grand Slam 0 (16)