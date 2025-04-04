TNCA First Division League: Jolly Rovers enters final

CHENNAI: R Vimal Khumar’s century enabled Jolly Rovers to take an innings lead against Sea Hawks and advance to the final of the TNCA First Division League against Vijay CC here on Friday.

Resuming from 97 for one, Rovers finished at 263 for seven with Vimal scoring 103 (220b, 8x4). This is Vimal’s fifth ton of the season. Vimal and S Lakshay Jain who scored 68 (159b, 7x4) added 164 runs for the second wicket. The final will be played from April 8 to 10 at AM Jain College Ground.

Brief scores: Sea Hawks 259 drew with Jolly Rovers 263/7 in 89.3 overs (R Vimal Khumar 103, S Lakshay Jain 68, N Selvakumaran 4/66, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan 3/48)