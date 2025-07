TNCA-First Division League: Jadeja takes seven in second innings

CHENNAI: Required to chase 150, Singam Puli was placed at 22 for one against SKM CC on the second day of the first round of the TNCA-First Division League here on Friday.

After conceding a first innings lead of 68 runs, Singam Puli ended the day’s play at 22 for one. Earlier, Singam Puli left-arm spinner Dharmendra Jadeja took seven for 31 to skittle out SKM for 81 in its second innings. Jadeja finished with a match haul of 12 for 125. For SKM, veteran left-arm spinner Rahil Shah scalped six for 71 to limit Singam Puli to 183.

Brief scores: SKM CC 251 & 81 in 22 overs (Dharmendra Jadeja 7/31) vs Singam Puli 183 in 66 overs (M Affan Khader 59, U Mukilesh 56*, Rahil Shah 6/71) & 22/1 in 7 overs;

Grand Slam 255 in 94 overs (L Suryapprakash 75, Arpit Vasavada 79, J Prem Kumar 5/29, P Vidyuth 3/65) & 34/2 in 14 overs vs Alwarpet 142 in 63.4 overs (CV Achyuth 7/50);

MRC ‘A’ 318 in 88.5 overs (Kiran Karthikeyan 61, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 80, K Om Nitin 63, A Aasrit 3/79) & 49/0 in 17 overs vs Jupiter 166 in 59 overs (T Vijay Abhimanyu 40, P Saravanakumar 4/28, B Aaditya 3/32);

Nelson 242 & 133 in 30.5 overs (S Rithik Easwaran 45, S Mohan Prasath 5/45, Saurabh Kumar 3/52) vs Young Stars 183 in 54.3 overs (Nidhish S Rajagopal 42, Wilkins Victor 49, Sachin Rathi 5/31, R Sanjay Yadav 5/45) & 14/0 in 4 overs;

Vijay 360 in 131.4 overs (Abhinav Kannan 54, KTA Madhava Prasad 86, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 47, Ankeet Bawane 57, DT Chandrasekar 4/126, Jalaj Saxena 4/89) vs Sea Hawks 118/2 in 40 overs (RS Mokit Hariharan 61 batting, Maan K Bafna 41 batting);

Globe Trotters 408 in 125.1 overs (S Radhakrishnan 78, D Santhosh Kumar 74, G Ajitesh 98, Yash Dubey 61, P Saravanan 5/117, S Lakshay Jain 3/95) vs Jolly Rovers 76 in 24.3 overs (R Aushik Srinivas 4/18) & 136/3 in 32 overs (R Vimal Khumar 52 batting, B Indrajith 43 batting)