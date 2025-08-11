TNCA-First Division League: Four-wicket win for Alwarpet over Vijay CC

CHENNAI: Riding on a sensational spell from off-spinner Manav Parakh, Alwarpet earned a four-wicket win over Vijay CC in the sixth round of the TNCA-First Division League here on Sunday.

After restricting Vijay to 139 in its second innings, Alwarpet chased the target of 147 with opener Tushar Raheja scoring 40.

Brief scores: Singam Puli 488 in 141.3 overs (U Mukilesh 65, S Ganesh 66, M Affan Khader 84, Abhishek Tanwar 72 not out, B Arun 84, M Siddharth 5/161) vs Jolly Rovers 125/1 in 36 overs (R Vimal Khumar 77 batting, B Sachin 41); Jupiter 161 & 175 in 64.5 overs (Jalaj Saxena 5/47, N Selvakumaran 4/57) vs Sea Hawks 165 in 53.2 overs (NS Harish 4/46, Subhan Krishnan Sridhar 4/45) & 29/2 in 11 overs; Vijay 145 & 139 in 49.1 overs (N Jagadeesan 53, Manav Parakh 5/11, R Pravin 3/24) lost to Alwarpet 138 in 42.3 overs (P Nirmal Kumar 63*, R Sai Kishore 5/58) & 147/6 in 36.4 overs (Tushar Raheja 40, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 3/26). Points: Alwarpet 6 (15); Vijay 0 (16); MRC-A 248 & 42/1 in 17 overs vs Nelson 173 in 70.3 overs (Shivam Singh 101, K Om Nitin 3/31, Monish Satish 3/28); Globe Trotters 539/7 decl. in 131.4 overs (S Radhakrishnan 194, D Santhosh Kumar 268, G Ajitesh 42, B Iyappan 4/140) vs Grand Slam 83/1 in 32 overs (L Suryapprakash 49); Young Stars 346 in 128.2 overs (Rahul Ayyappan Harish 54, Nidhish S Rajagopal 73, Wilkins Victor 93, Rahil Shah 3/90) vs SKM CC 90/2 in 45 overs