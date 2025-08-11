Begin typing your search...

    TNCA-First Division League: Four-wicket win for Alwarpet over Vijay CC

    After restricting Vijay to 139 in its second innings, Alwarpet chased the target of 147 with opener Tushar Raheja scoring 40.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Aug 2025 8:40 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-08-11 03:10:49  )
    Manav Parakh (Alwarpet, 5 for 11)

    CHENNAI: Riding on a sensational spell from off-spinner Manav Parakh, Alwarpet earned a four-wicket win over Vijay CC in the sixth round of the TNCA-First Division League here on Sunday.

    Brief scores: Singam Puli 488 in 141.3 overs (U Mukilesh 65, S Ganesh 66, M Affan Khader 84, Abhishek Tanwar 72 not out, B Arun 84, M Siddharth 5/161) vs Jolly Rovers 125/1 in 36 overs (R Vimal Khumar 77 batting, B Sachin 41); Jupiter 161 & 175 in 64.5 overs (Jalaj Saxena 5/47, N Selvakumaran 4/57) vs Sea Hawks 165 in 53.2 overs (NS Harish 4/46, Subhan Krishnan Sridhar 4/45) & 29/2 in 11 overs; Vijay 145 & 139 in 49.1 overs (N Jagadeesan 53, Manav Parakh 5/11, R Pravin 3/24) lost to Alwarpet 138 in 42.3 overs (P Nirmal Kumar 63*, R Sai Kishore 5/58) & 147/6 in 36.4 overs (Tushar Raheja 40, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 3/26). Points: Alwarpet 6 (15); Vijay 0 (16); MRC-A 248 & 42/1 in 17 overs vs Nelson 173 in 70.3 overs (Shivam Singh 101, K Om Nitin 3/31, Monish Satish 3/28); Globe Trotters 539/7 decl. in 131.4 overs (S Radhakrishnan 194, D Santhosh Kumar 268, G Ajitesh 42, B Iyappan 4/140) vs Grand Slam 83/1 in 32 overs (L Suryapprakash 49); Young Stars 346 in 128.2 overs (Rahul Ayyappan Harish 54, Nidhish S Rajagopal 73, Wilkins Victor 93, Rahil Shah 3/90) vs SKM CC 90/2 in 45 overs

    Domestic Cricket.TNCA
    DTNEXT Bureau

