TNCA-First Division League: Chandrasekar takes all 10 to bowl Sea Hawks to victory

CHENNAI: Seasoned left-arm spinner DT Chandrasekar had a memorable day, taking all 10 wickets in a single spell to bowl his team, Sea Hawks, to an emphatic 10-wicket win over Globe Trotters on the second day of the fourth round of the TNCA-First Division League here on Tuesday.

The previous occasion such a feat was recorded in the league was in the 1991-92 season when M Venkataramana took 10 for 96 for Indian Bank against Southern Railways.

Chandrasekar took 10 for 37 in the second innings to finish with a match haul of 13 for 79. After securing a first innings lead of 81 runs, Sea Hawks dismissed Trotters for 91. In reply, Sea Hawks cantered home with 10 wickets in hand.

Brief scores: MRC ‘A’ 325 in 96.5 overs (SR Athish 56, Kiran Karthikeyan 75, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 73, Sachin Baby 69 not out, J Hemchudeshan 4/100, CV Achyuth 3/77, B Iyappan 3/88) vs Grand Slam 249/4 in 81 overs (Arpit Vasavada 99 batting, KB Arun Karthick 87 batting, Monish Satish 4/65); Singam Puli 333 in 113.2 overs (U Mukilesh 100, M Affan Khader 92, R Sibi 45, S Mohan Prasath 6/111) vs Young Stars 174/5 in 65 overs (M Mithul Raj 94 batting, B Arun 3/57); SKM CC 243 vs Nelson 354/7 in 107 overs (S Risheek Kumar 49, Robin Bist 99, S Rithik Easwaran 68, Rahil Shah 3/95, M Silambarasan 3/100); Globe Trotters 138 & 91 in 30 overs (DT Chandrasekar 10/37) lost to Sea Hawks 219 in 69.5 overs (R Kavin 79, R Aushik Srinivas 4/103, R Srinivasan 4/63) & 14/0 in 1.1 overs. Points: Sea Hawks 6 (11); Trotters 0 (12); Jupiter 178 & 142/5 in 47 overs (T Vijay Abimanyu 60 batting, Shubhang Mishra 70, B Aparajith 3/12) vs Vijay 197 in 62.4 overs (Ankeet Bawane 48, B Aparajith 53, Subhan Krishnan Sridhar 5/47, R Sasidharan 4/56); Jolly Rovers 507/5 decl in 120.5 overs (R Vimal Khumar 41, S Lokeshwar 190, B Indrajith 159, C Andre Siddarth 59*) vs Alwarpet 157/4 in 53 overs (Manav Parakh 65, R Ram Arvindh 70)