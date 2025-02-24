TNCA First Division League: Chandrasekar, Bafna hog limelight

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner DT Chandrasekar continued his rich vein of form, taking five for 27 to help Sea Hawks restrict Alwarpet to 183 on the first day of the seventh round of the TNCA First Division League here on Monday.

This is Chandrasekar’s third five-wicket haul of the season. At stumps, Sea Hawks was in a spot of bother at 73 for three.

Elsewhere, Maan K Bafna’s unbeaten 118 (263b, 10x4) helped Nelson score 237 for four against Singam Puli. Bafna received good support from Robin Bist who made 69 (173b, 3x4, 1x6) as the duo added 176 runs for the fourth wicket.

Rahil Shah

Brief scores: Nelson 237/4 in 92 overs (Maan K Bafna 118 batting, Robin Bist 69) vs Singam Puli

Jolly Rovers 188 in 61.2 overs (R Vimal Khumar 46, S Lakshay Jain 49, J Hemchudeshan 3/48, B Iyappan 3/39) vs UFCC (T Nagar) 52/4 in 31 overs

Globe Trotters 217/7 in 89.4 overs (D Santhosh Kumar 41, S Guru Raghavendran 44, VS Karthick Manikandan 65, Monish Satish 5/41) vs Jupiter

Alwarpet 183 in 68.1 overs (A Badrinath 53, P Nirmal Kumar 41, DT Chandrasekar 5/27) vs Sea Hawks 73/3 in 22 overs

Young Stars 282 in 91.5 overs (C Hari Nishaanth 54, Adittya Varadharajan 68, Rahil Shah 6/69) vs Vijay

India Pistons 276 in 76.2 overs (Shubhang Mishra 46, Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar 141, Manav Suthar 4/99, B Aaditya 3/69) vs Grand Slam 30/1 in 12 overs