TNCA-First Division League: Arun takes fifer to restrict Grand Slam

CHENNAI: Off-spinner B Arun’s five for 20 helped Singam Puli skittle out Grand Slam for 109 on the first day of the third round of the TNCA-First Division League here on Tuesday.

Arun received good support from left-arm spinner Dharmendra Jadeja who took three for 50. In reply, Singam Puli finished the day’s play at 159 for seven, securing a 50-run lead. Opener K Aashiq emerged the top-scorer with 58 (135b, 5x4). Skipper U Mukilesh contributed 33. For Grand Slam, left-arm spinner B Iyappan scalped four for 58.

Brief scores: Nelson 232/6 in 80 overs (Swapnil Singh 67, Robin Bist 94 batting, R Sanjay Yadav 44, DT Chandrasekar 3/89) vs Sea Hawks; Vijay 261/4 in 90 overs (KTA Madhava Prasad 59, P Vignesh 65, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 66 batting, B Aparajith 53 batting) vs Globe Trotters; Jupiter 157 in 64 overs (S Mohan Prasath 6/54) vs Young Stars 78/1 in 35 overs (S Shrenik 40 batting); Jolly Rovers 230/3 in 90 overs (R Vimal Khumar 77, B Sachin 87, S Lokeshwar 47 batting) vs SKM CC; Alwarpet 206 in 73.1 overs (P Nirmal Kumar 49, R Pravin 48, P Saravana Kumar 3/55) vs MRC ‘A’ 61/2 14 overs; Grand Slam 109 in 51.2 overs (B Arun 5/20, Dharmendra Jadeja 3/50) vs Singam Puli 159/7 in 49 overs (K Aashiq 58, B Iyappan 4/58)