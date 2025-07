TNCA First Division League: Arun, Jadeja scalp five apiece

CHENNAI: Singam Puli spinners B Arun and Dharmendra Jadeja shared five wickets each to bowl out SKM CC to 251 on the first day of the first round of the TNCA First Division League here on Thursday.

Opting to bat first, SKM opener S Abishiek top-scored with 72, while middle-order batter K Vishal Vaidhya contributed 50. Off-spinner Arun scalped five for 92, while left-arm spinner Dharmendra Jadeja took five for 94.

Brief scores: SKM CC 251 in 85.2 overs (S Abishiek 72, K Vishal Vaidhya 50, B Arun 5/92, Dharmendra Jadeja 5/94) vs Singam Puli 9 for no loss in 7 overs; Grand Slam 250/5 in 90 overs (L Suryapprakash 75, Arpit Vasavada 79, J Prem Kumar 3/26) vs Alwarpet; MRC ‘A’ 290/9 in 80.4 overs (Kiran Karthikeyan 61, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 80, A Aasrit 3/71) vs Jupiter; Nelson 242 in 73.2 overs (S Risheek Kumar 78, Shoaib Mohd. Khan 60 not out, R Rohit 3/36, Saurabh Kumar 3/71) vs Young Stars 4 for no loss in one over; Vijay 195/3 in 79.2 overs (Abhinav Kannan 54, KTA Madhava Prasad 86) vs Sea Hawks; Globe Trotters 293/3 in 87.3 overs (S Radhakrishnan 78, D Santhosh Kumar 74, G Ajitesh 67 batting, Yash Dubey 45 batting, P Saravanan 3/70) vs Jolly Rovers