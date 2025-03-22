TNCA-First Division League: Alwarpet beats Singam Puli by 89 runs

CHENNAI: Alwarpet eased to a 89-run win over Singam Puli on the second day of the 11th round of the TNCA-First Division League here on Saturday.

Set to chase 256, Singam Puli was bowled out for 166 with off-spinner Jalaj Saxena taking five for 48, his sixth fifer and second 10-wicket haul in a match this season. Left-arm spinner P Vidyuth scalped four for 46.

Brief scores: Alwarpet 190 & 147 in 24.4 overs (Tushar Raheja 43, B Arun 6/33) bt Singam Puli 82 & 166 in 51.3 overs (Akshay Wadkar 72*, Jalaj Saxena 5/48, P Vidyuth 4/46). Points: Alwarpet 6 (29); Singam Puli 0 (31); India Pistons 387 in 115.2 overs (Shubhang Mishra 50, Rajat Paliwal 129, Anand Subramanian 113, Saurabh Kumar 6/118) vs Young Stars 189/7 in 64 overs (C Hari Nishaanth 45, Ganesh Satish 46 batting, R Bharat Srinivas 3/50); Jupiter 555/3 decl in 130.3 overs (SR Athish 220, NS Chaturved 109, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 196) vs Sea Hawks 135/1 in 47 overs (Jyotsnil Singh 72, U Vishal 50 batting); Globe Trotters 211 & 109/3 in 33 overs (VP Amith Sathvik 53 batting) vs UFCC (T Nagar) 199 in 77.2 overs (KTA Madhava Prasad 44, R Aushik Srinivas 7/60, R Srinivasan 3/54); Nelson 186 & 199 in 39.4 overs (Sunny Sandhu 57, Harsh Dubey 4/48) vs Vijay 143 in 56.4 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 41, Sachin Rathi 4/52, Shoaib Mohd. Khan 4/77) & 92/3 in 27 overs; Grand Slam 476 in 135 overs (S Lokeshwar 80, Manav Parakh 232*, Sanjeet Desai 80, S Lakshay Jain 5/116, Bhargav Bhatt 3/118) vs Jolly Rovers 106/4 in 40 overs (C Senthil Kumar 43 batting)