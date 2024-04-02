TNCA first Division: Lakshay, Dubey sparkle with ball

CHENNAI: Offspinner S Lakshay Jain came up with a match-winning spell of six for 27, his fourth fifer this season, helped Jolly Rovers thrash AGORC by an innings and 266 runs in the eighth round of the TNCA First Division League here on Monday.

Resuming from its overnight score of 20 for 1, AGORC was bundled out for 128 in its second innings. While Lakshay was the wrecker-in-chief, he received good support from left-arm spinner Thasish Kannan who took three for 62.

In another match, left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey’s spectacular effort of seven for 56 enabled Vijay CC to earn a 19-run win over Sea Hawks. Set to chase 170, Sea Hawks was all out for 150 with R Sanjay top-scoring with 47. Dubey finished with an impressive match haul of 13 wickets for 117 runs. Left-arm medium pacer Gurjapneet Singh took three for 41.

BRIEF SCORES: Globe Trotters 523/4 decl. drew with Young Stars 371/5 in 118 overs (R Ram Arvindh 87, Ajay Chetan 64, K Vishal Vaidhya 45*,J Kousik 101 not out). Points: Trotters 1 (23); Young Stars 1 (14); India Pistons 334 & 168/8 in 64.1 overs (GK Shyam 44, Sachin Rathi 6/81) drew with Nelson 200 in 75 overs (Robin Bist 84, Subhan Krishnan Sridhar 3/31, H Prashid Akash 3/56). Pistons 5 (20); Nelson 1 (25); Vijay 152 & 187 in 52.3 overs (Vivek Ravi 48, R Aushik Srinivas 5/58, N Selvakumaran 4/60) bt Sea Hawks 170 & 150 in 40.4 overs (R Sanjay 47, Harsh Dubey 7/56, Gurjapneet Singh 3/41). Vijay 6 (33); Sea Hawks 0 (13); Grand Slam 105 & 267 in 76 overs (S Lokeshwar 47, Nidhish S Rajagopal 72, Sanjeet Desai 84*, NS Harish 4/83, TD Lokesh Raj 3/61, J Premkumar 3/40) bt Alwarpet 171 & 177 in 50.1 overs (S Rithik Easwaran 52, P Vignesh 4/65, Rahil Shah 3/26). Grand Slam 6 (21); Alwarpet 0 (22); Jolly Rovers 502 bt AGORC 108 & 128 in 37.5 overs (S Lakshay Jain 6/27, Thasish Kannan 3/62). Rovers 6 (37); AG 0 (9); UFCC (T Nagar) 178 & 237 in 76.1 overs (Kedhar Devdhar 127, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 5/82, P Saravanakumar 3/55) drew with MRC ‘A’ 150 & 153/5 in 38 overs (Harvik Desai 72, B Aaditya 3/23). UFCC 5 (37); MRC ‘A’ 1 (14)