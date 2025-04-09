TNCA First Division Final: Rovers restrict Vijay to 275/9 on day two

CHENNAI: Indrajith's century had put Jolly Rovers in command at the end of Day One, and the team capitalised on the momentum with some brilliant bowling to pick up nine wickets and restrict Vijay to 275 by the end of Day Two.

Mokit Hariharan scored 40 runs, taking his season tally to 509, while the bowling trio of B Aparajith, Lakshay Jain, and Bhargav Bhatt took wickets at regular intervals to keep Vijay under pressure.

Mohamed Ali and Harsh Dubey stitched together a 64-run partnership for the sixth wicket to help Vijay reach a total of 275.

Brief Scores: Jolly Rovers 326 vs Vijay 275/9 in 90 overs (RS Mokit Hariharan 40, P Vignesh 35 n.o, B Aparajith 3/31, Bhargav Bhatt 2/61, S Lakshay Jain 2/30); end of day two.