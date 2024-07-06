TNCA City selections for boys U-16

CHENNAI: City Under 16 boys born on or after September 1, 2008 and on or before August 31, 2010 are only eligible to participate in the TNCA City boys U 16 selection.

Boys residing and having address proof within Chennai will be permitted to participate in the trials.

Nets selection will be held on July 16, 18, 20 and 21 at MAC ‘B’ Grounds. The players from the city may Register Online with the link available on TNCA Website (www.tnca.in). Registration starts on July 5. The last date for online submission is July 11. (6:00 pm)