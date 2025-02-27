TNCA-1st Division: UFCC goes down to Jolly Rovers, Young Stars record new lowest score

CHENNAI: Lakshay Jain picked up his second five-wicket haul of the season, guiding Jolly Rovers to a 111-run victory over UFCC (T Nagar) in the TNCA First Division League seventh-round match.

Elsewhere, at Wahe Guru Ground, Singam Puli piled up a massive 635 runs, courtesy of seven players scoring half-centuries and the rest contributing with solid batting performances. Though the match ended in a draw, Singam Puli secured a first-innings lead and currently sits on 19 points in the standings.

Young Stars bundled out for 20 runs

Vijay CC forced Young Stars into a record they certainly wouldn’t be proud of, as they were bundled out for just 20 runs on Wednesday.

The previously recorded lowest score in the Rajah of Palayampatti Shield (since 2000) was by Indian Bank, who scored 32 in the 2012-13 season.

Rahil Shah and P Vignesh’s combined efforts helped Vijay CC win the match, with the former bagging his eighth ten-wicket match haul.

Brief Scores: Jolly Rovers 188 and 145 bt. UFCC (T Nagar) 139 and 83 in 35.2 overs (S Lakshay Jain 6/40, M Siddharth 4/33) Jolly Rovers won by 111 runs; Nelson 283 and 24/0 in 7 overs drew with Singam Puli 635 in 132.3 overs (K Rajkumar 44, Ch Jitendra Kumar 40, HI Waseem Ahmed 53, M Affan Khader 79, R Sanjay Yadav 68, U Mukilesh 71, Ashwin Venkataraman 59, R Rajkumar 73, Dharmendra Jadeja 94, Shoaib Khan 4/148) Match draw - Singam Puli took first innings lead; Globe Trotters 255 drew with Jupiter 476/7 decl in 135.1 overs (SR Athish 108, NS Chaturved 101, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 89, S Ajith Ram 3/126) Match draw - Jupiter took first innings lead; Alwarpet 183 and 114 bt. Sea Hawks 163 and 101 in 31.1 overs (P Vidyuth 6/33) Alwarpet won by 33 runs; Young Stars 282 and 20 in 26 overs lost to Vijay 252 in 106.2 overs (RS Mokit Hariharan 51, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 77, Arpit Vasavada 64, Saurabh Kumar 5/79, S Mohan Prasath 3/44) Vijay CC won by 9 wickets.