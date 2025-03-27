TNCA 1st Division Playoffs: Jyotsnil hogs limelight with ton

CHENNAI: Jyotsnil Singh’s 154 helped Sea Hawks reach 334 for five against Nelson on the first day of the Eliminator of the TNCA 1st Division Playoffs here on Thursday. This was Jyotsnil’s first ton of the season.

Opting to bat first, Sea Hawks dominated the day’s play with Jyotsnil adding 143 runs for the third wicket with R Kavin who scored 55 (91b, 7x4). At stumps, M Vishal was batting on 69 (138b, 10x4).

Brief scores: Qualifier 1: Vijay 313 in 82.4 overs (Vivek Ravi 51, RS Mokit Hariharan 64, S Mohamed Ali 77, S Lakshay Jain 4/121, Bhargav Bhatt 3/77) vs Jolly Rovers 14 for no loss in 4 overs

Eliminator: Sea Hawks 334/5 in 90 overs (Jyotsnil Singh 154, R Kavin 55, M Vishal 69 batting) vs Nelson