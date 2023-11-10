TN U23 men defeats Jharkhand

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu (Men U23-State A) defeated Jharkhand by 91 runs to qualify directly for the quarter-finals of the BCCI Group-B league, to be played on 19th.

Tamil Nadu won the toss and decided to bat and registered 282 runs on the board with Pradosh Paul, Vimal and M Boopathi scoring half centuries. A decent bowling display toppled Jharkhand who were all out for 191 runs with Pradosh Paul picking up three wickets.

Tamil Nadu 282/7 in 50 overs (R Vimal Kumar 52, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 84, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 71, Harsh Raj 3/57) bt. Jharkhand 191 in 48.4 overs (Satya Setu 59, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 3/32, P Vidyuth 3/34)