TN quartet wins medley relay gold, sets new record

CHENNAI: It was yet another successful day in the pool for Tamil Nadu, as the quartet of Pramiti Gnanasekaran, Yadesh Babu, Benedicton Rohit, and Deeksha Sivakumar clocked 4:03.44 (NMR) in the 4x100m medley relay, setting a Best Indian Performance while also bettering the state's own meet record at the Senior National Aquatic Championships on Monday.

The quartet beat the time they had set last year (4:05.30) at the same event, clocking 4:03.44 to register a new record.

Pramiti performed the backstroke, Yadesh swam breaststroke, Benedicton Rohit took on butterfly, and Deeksha anchored with freestyle in the successful relay.

The team also bettered the timing of the Karnataka quartet comprising Srihari Nataraj, Dhinidhi Desinghu, Vidith Shankar, and Nina Venkatesh, who had clocked 4:03.80 at the National Games in 2023.

Later in the evening, the Tamil Nadu team of Maanya Mukta Manesh, Benedicton Rohit, Deeksha Sivakumar, and D Adhithya clocked 3:42.99 to win a silver medal in the 4x100m freestyle relay.