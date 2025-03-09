TN earns three-wicket win

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu earned a three-wicket win over Manipur in the third round of Group F of BCCI Women’s U-23 one-day tournament in Pune on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, Manipur was restricted to 110 with TN’s R Roshini taking three for 20. In reply, Tamil Nadu chased down the score with more than 20 overs remaining.

Brief scores: Manipur 110/8 in 50 overs (R Roshini 3/20, Akshara Srinivasan 2/11, KN Ramyashri 2/14) lost to Tamil Nadu 111/7 in 26.2 overs (H Kiranbala 2/21)