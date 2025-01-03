TN Dragons earns bonus point after shootout win against Kalinga Lancers

ROURKELA: Experienced goalie David Harte starred in the shootout for Tamil Nadu Dragons as it clinched an important bonus point against Kalinga Lancers after 2-2 (6-5) win in the ongoing Hockey India League here at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Friday. It was Jip Janssen’s 51st minute goal that hampered Lancers plans to clinch a winner it was leading 2-1. Alexander Hendrickx double goal (24’, 43’) had put the Lancers ahead in regulation time while Tom Craig (31’) also scored for the Dragons.

Earlier in the game, Tamil Nadu Dragons was quick to get off to a fiery start with Thomas Sorsby fetching an early PC for it in only the first minute of the game. On a re-award of PC following a video referral by the Kalinga Lancers, Jip Janssen used fine pace to flick this but unfortunately off-target.

After a 0-0 stalemate in the first quarter, it was the Lancers which was finally able to draw the first blood when it won a PC in the 24th minute. Alexander Hendrickx used his might to score from the PC with a sensational dragflick. This 1-0 lead gave the Lancers the right cushion to build on its game. Only minutes before the second hooter, Angad Bir Singh showcased his dribbling skills, to rush into the circle from the right flank, and successfully win a PC for the Kalinga Lancers. This was great opportunity for it to extend the lead to 2-0 but the chance went begging after poor trapping on the top of the circle.

Meanwhile, just 45 seconds into the third quarter, Tamil Nadu Dragons bounced back with Tom Craig equalising with a powerful tomahawk. He capitalized on a loose ball at the top of the circle, beat the man tackling him, and sent the ball flying past Krishan Pathak. The following minutes remained tense with both teams playing on-par with each other, however it was Kalinga Lancers who brought cheer to the local crowds when Alexander Hendrickx scored from yet another PC.