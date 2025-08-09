Tiruvallur Premier League: New mascot, anthem unveiled

CHENNAI: A new mascot and anthem was launched ahead of the third edition of the Tiruvallur Premier League (TPL), which will be held from August 11 to 31 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.

There were loud cheers as TPL’s new official mascot, ‘MAARAA’, was unveiled. Sculpted by Sathish Raja and revealed by Olympian Thirumalvalavan, the mascot represents speed, determination and the fighting spirit of Tamil Nadu hockey.

“Tiruvallur Premier League is not just a league, it is a movement. This year’s edition will be bigger, better and brighter, especially with our grand finale under floodlights. Whether you are in the stands or watching online, you are part of this journey,” said Padmashri V Baskaran, captain of India’s gold medal-winning team at the 1980 Olympics, who was among the guests at the event.

The new anthem, titled Hockey Thaan Hero, was composed by percussionist Siddharth Nagarajan, who was joined on stage by Olympian Mohammed Riaz during the programme.

The evening also recognised the tireless contributions of Hockey Tiruvallur’s members, volunteers, and technical teams, whose efforts have driven the league’s growth since its inception. Special mention went to Pattabiram Strikers, a side that has forged a good reputation across Tamil Nadu by winning multiple state-level tournaments and carrying forward a proud tradition of competitive hockey.

The tournament format will see the top teams from each pool advance to the super six stage, followed by knockout matches for the trophy. The qualifiers will be held on August 30, with the grand final taking place under floodlights on August 31.